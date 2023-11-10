Red Lake man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for manslaughter

Nov. 9—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 64 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter resulting from a drunk-driving crash that resulted in the death of his passenger.

According to court documents, on the early morning of Nov. 6, 2021, 27-year-old Gerald Wayne Johnson, of Red Lake, was driving his vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger in the front seat.

Johnson was driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph on a public road within the Red Lake Nation with a posted speed limit of 20 mph, according to the documents.

While speeding and driving recklessly, Johnson jumped a curb and crashed into a tree, severely damaging the right side of his vehicle.

Johnson's passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries caused by the crash.

According to the documents, investigators recovered several bottles of alcohol from inside and outside of Johnson's totaled vehicle. His blood draw after the crash revealed a blood alcohol content of .224.

Johnson

pleaded guilty in May

to one count of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced on Tuesday to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Minnesota State Patrol.