Red Lake man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for rape

Apr. 5—DULUTH — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for

raping a woman in her home in Red Lake Nation in 2020.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 3, 2020, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a victim in her home until she was finally able to escape.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Begay was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse. Begay was sentenced on Tuesday to 200 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the release said.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.