Red Lake man sentenced for possession of unregistered firearm

Aug. 31—ST. PAUL — A Red Lake man was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release Monday.

Keith Wayne Lussier, Jr., 36, of Red Lake, was sentenced for possession of a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office. Lussier had been arrested in September 2019 following a 911 call, where officers found him holding the firearm and initially refused to put the gun down and surrender.

Lussier eventually did put down the firearm and was taken into custody. On Nov. 6, 2020, Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm.

The investigation for the case was conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Red Lake Department of Public Safety. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chiquoine.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright conducted the sentencing.