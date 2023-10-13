Red Lake opens new Intergenerational Wellness Building

Oct. 12—RED LAKE — In another step toward addressing historical trauma and community needs, Red Lake held a grand opening ceremony for its new Intergenerational Wellness Building on Wednesday, highlighting the impressive $15.5 million facility and the services that it will provide.

Located on the shores of Lower Red Lake, the building is the new home of Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, formerly Red Lake Family and Children Services, and will house nine of its programs.

The meaning behind Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, which is "lifting up our relatives" lies at the heart of the building and program's mission, something speakers at the ceremony emphasized.

"(This building) will be open to everybody to utilize," said Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. "Our families here, the young ones, the elders... It's for generations to come."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Equipped with everything from a fitness area to a wave pool, the building is meant to be a place where community members can access a wide range of services and as a place to gather.

Ojibwe culture and traditions are also deeply ingrained in the facility and its programs. Each of the rooms has an Ojibwe name with no English translation provided and staff are trained in an intergenerational wellness model based on the Anishinaabe's Seven Grandfather Teachings.

"We really spent a lot of time thinking about what each of the spaces are (to give them their names)," explained Audrianna Goodwin, an initiative specialist with the Tiwahe Foundation who helped with the project. "This is the place where we turn to the good way of life."

Speakers throughout the event noted the importance the facility will play in intergenerational healing, focusing on it as a space for elders to interact with youth and as a part of upholding Red Lake Nation's sovereignty.

"Historically Family and Children Services has been a perpetrator of historical trauma, they've taken our children out of their homes," explained Sam Strong, Red Lake Nation's tribal secretary. "This is what sovereignty looks like, taking over these programs and helping our people heal."

Strong also expressed that this progress wouldn't have been possible without the work of Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog's staff, including its executive director Cheri Goodwin.

"I remember going to the legislature with Cheri and testifying on this project," Strong shared. "Testifying on the need, but most importantly testifying on the hope for the future. With this staff, this building and all our people united I have hope for the future."

Work toward this project began years ago, starting with a dream and progressing to planning and efforts to find funding. With the help of partners in Beltrami County and the state and federal government, the dream was able to become a reality.

"It was really about that (intergovernmental) relationship building," Cheri said. "It's about creating services. We've got to get (services) here in order to drop our disparities once and for all."

The building will be open to community members as a place where they can get a meal, a haircut and physical therapy alongside other needs and services. It will also host events and activities meant to draw the community together and combat social isolation.

"We know that a lot of our elders are lonely," Cheri explained. "This place is always going to be open during the day. The doors are open, (and) the coffee's on."

The current facility is also only the beginning. Its design allows for further expansion, and the surrounding area will also see development with the creation of a green space with trails and recreation space.

"This is about intergenerational healing," Strong said. "This is a place where our elders, our children, all of our people can come together to start the healing process."