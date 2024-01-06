Red Lake plans for 2 electric buses ahead of the 2024-2025 school year

Jan. 6—RED LAKE — With ongoing efforts to be more sustainable,

Red Lake

Public Schools exemplifies the philosophy that all good things take time.

In previous years, the district has switched to LED lighting and looked at ways to incorporate solar power into its everyday operations.

As its next step, the district is in the process of electrifying its school bus fleet, a development that kicked off in spring 2022 by the

Headwaters Regional Development Commission

in Bemidji.

"The HRDC had brought to our attention that this was available," district business manager Willie Larson said. "We were kind of thinking, 'We're not sure about electric school buses in 40 or 50-below weather. How would that work?' And the HRDC said, 'Why not apply and see what happens?' So we did."

The district applied for grant funding through the

Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program,

which aims to provide $5 billion through 2026 to replace existing school buses with zero or low-emission vehicles.

Due to a low number of applicants, Red Lake received two grants totaling $790,000. The district will leverage this funding alongside its electrification partner,

Highland Electric Fleets.

"One of the reasons we chose them was because of the maintenance agreements that they would work into the overall plan for us," Larson said. "Since this is such new technology, we really wanted to look at ways that we could limit our financial exposure if need be."

The district will add two electric buses to its existing 26-bus fleet by mid-August. Each electric bus costs around $350,000 compared to its diesel counterpart — roughly $150,000 a bus.

The district will partner with

Beltrami Electric Cooperative

to implement a charging station inside the district's bus garage that will range in cost from $50,000 to $60,000.

The cost-prohibitive nature of the buses and lack of infrastructure throughout the surrounding region are two challenges the district will navigate. As such, Superintendent Tim Lutz considers the electrification process as trial-and-error to see how the two electric buses perform once next winter arrives.

"With the range of 100 miles per charge — probably around 75 or 80 in the winter — we can't do a route for a football game or basketball game 200 miles away and expect to have the infrastructure in another town to recharge and come back," Lutz said. "We're starting out slow, driving some local routes every day and seeing how the batteries hold up in the coldest of winter."

Larson considers the generally brutal Minnesota winters — not so much this current winter — a true test that will determine whether the district transitions to an entirely electric fleet. He also hopes for costs to decline as the technology ages.

"At that point, we will have a good idea if electric vehicles are going to be a viable option for a school district," Larson mentioned.

"We're hoping that over the years — seven, eight, nine, 10 years from now — electric buses will become more of a commodity," Lutz added, "and that the price point will go way down so that it's much more feasible for other districts to purchase electric buses."

Despite the upfront cost, Lutz and Larson noted lower maintenance costs associated with electric buses.

"When it comes to electric versus gas vehicles, (the latter) has way more moving parts," Lutz said. "In an EV, there are no belts to break, no mufflers or tailpipes. There's no oil to change or to get thick and viscous in the winter. All of these are moving parts that tend not to work as well in very cold weather and are going to be less of an issue in an electric vehicle."

The district's charging unit will also accommodate quick charges during off-peak hours, further reducing electric costs. Larson estimated a quick charge will take about two to three hours and bus drivers will receive EV-specific training.

"We're hoping to find that the cost to operate these two buses is below what our current operational cost is," Larson said.

Incorporating these buses presents an opportunity for the district to add to its transportation fleet at a minimal cost as it cycles buses in and out of the fleet each year. Lutz noted unique educational opportunities surrounding electric vehicles, as well, along with a chance for the district to lower its carbon footprint.

"As an educational institution, this provides a chance to educate not only ourselves, but our students on the benefits of electric vehicle technology," he left off. "It's a great way to help our students learn about potential career pathways for themselves down the road as we explore sustainable energy alternatives. It's an opportunity to help our students."

More information on the EPA's Clean School Bus Program can be found at

www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.