Red Lake police arrest 2, seize drugs and cash

Mar. 30—RED LAKE — Two people have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was conducted on Tuesday at a residence in Red Lake.

According to a release from the Red Lake Police Department, on March 29 Red Lake police investigators, assisted by an agent from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, conducted a search warrant at a residence in Red Lake.

During the search, 101.77 grams of fentanyl, cutting agents and $4,633 in cash were seized.

Matt Dione Sayers, age 46, and Lauryn Taylor Lussier, age 26, were arrested on charges of drug possession with intent to sell, child endangerment and criminal contempt, the release said.

Both suspects have been booked into the Red Lake Detention Center.