Red light cameras coming to Warrington. Here’s where and how they’ll work

Running a red light in Warrington could cost you $100, even if the police aren't there to pull you over.

Two red light cameras installed at the Bristol Road and Street Road intersections on Easton Road (Route 611) will go live at the end of the month with a "60-day warning period" before issuing tickets, a Thursday post on the Warrington Township Police Department's Crimewatch webpage states.

Township officials approved the project after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation study in 2023 identified those two intersections as having a high number of vioaltions and accidents while also being hard to "effectively and safely" enforce traffic laws.

Running through a red light on Easton Road in Warrington could cost you $100 once cameras at two intersections go live at the end of January 2023.

"This state-of-the-art system is designed to help us encourage safer driving habits with a consistent presence to reduce red light violations and improve traffic flow. Best of all, it will help us save lives," the department's Crimewatch post says.

Alleged Hatboro pizza hate crime: Hatboro woman hears punishment for viral racist tirade at pizza shop

Who decides if I ran a red light?

The cameras take two photographs when a car drives through a red light, one taken of the vehicle before it crosses the white "stop line" at the intersections and a second after it crosses that line.

Warrington police officers will then review the alleged moving violations before issuing the $100 "civil citations" within 30 days of each incident.

"These Citations are civil violations and Do Not affect your driving record, Insurance rates or your CDL status (sic)," an red light camera program overview provided by the Warrington police adds.

Bensalem installing red light cameras: Bensalem to install red light photo enforcement at two intersections

How do I pay or challenge a ticket?

The township is using an online payment portal at www.viewcitation.com to pay their ticket and view images of the alleged violations.

A payment due date will be include with the citation, and any tickets not paid by then will go to traffic court.

The back of each citation will have more details on the challenge process, including a list of "valid defenses" like being part of a funeral procession or the car being driven by someone other than the owner.

More: How drivers are fighting, and winning, automated ticket technology on Bucks County school buses

Are the police still pulling people over for running stop lights?

While these two intersections will be monitored constantly by camera, the Warrington police will still be using "traditional enforcement" at the Bristol and Street roads intersections and everywhere else they patrol.

"We realize that having police officers handle traffic enforcement personally is the most effective way to alter driver behavior. This practice will continue. The enforcement cameras will assist our officers in controlling traffic while they are in other areas of the Township performing other duties," the Crimewatch post says.

The cameras are described by the department as a way to free up police resources while also encouraging safer driving at dangerous intersections.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Easton Road red light cameras to give $100 fines in Warrington