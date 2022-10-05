Red-light runner hits vehicle near north Colorado Springs high school

Oct. 4—One person was arrested after allegedly running red lights, striking a vehicle and stealing a bicycle Tuesday near a north Colorado Springs high school, according to police.

A motorcycle officer with Colorado Springs police saw a vehicle on Barnes Road accelerate through a red light in front of Doherty High School while students were crossing the street, police said.

The vehicle then accelerated through another red light at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive, striking a vehicle.

When the officer arrived at the crash scene, the suspect tried to assault the officer before fleeing, police said.

Additional officers found the suspect on Iron Horse Road, where the suspect entered an open garage and stole a bicycle, police said. The suspect surrendered to officers a short time later.

Police did not identify the arrested person, but said speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.