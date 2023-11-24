What should you do if a red light won’t change? Can you run it? What California law says

When drivers approach a red light, they must make a complete stop until the signal is green.But what if the light is taking longer than usual to turn?

Can a driver run the red light if it’s not working?

Here’s what California law enforcement officials told us:

Can you run a red light in California if it’s not turning green?

“A slow cycling light does not give a motorist the right to run a red light,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear in an email to The Modesto Bee.

Sacramento Police Department Officer Cody Tapley said you could be cited for California Vehicle Code 21453 for running the light.

The vehicle code states, “A driver facing a steady circular red signal alone shall stop ... and shall remain stopped until an indication to proceed is shown.”

Even if the stoplight is taking longer than usual to turn green, Tapley said you are not authorized to proceed into the intersection.

“The only exemption for running a red light is when directed by a law enforcement officer or authorized traffic director,” Tapley wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

When traffic control signals have become completely inoperative due to battery failure and are not displaying any signals, Bear said drivers can follow California Vehicle Code 21800.

The vehicle code states that when two drivers approach an intersection at the same time and the traffic signals are not working, the driver of the vehicle on the left must yield to the driver on the right.

According to the city of Davis website, a traffic light is inoperative due to battery failure when it has gone completely dark.

Drivers should then treat the traffic light the same as a four-way-stop and follow right-of-way rules before proceeding with caution, the city of Davis website states.

Other scenarios:

If the traffic signal is blinking red, drivers must also make a complete stop before entering the intersection, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles website.

When the traffic signal is blinking yellow, drivers can proceed with caution.

What can I do if the stoplight is taking longer than usual to turn green in California?

To trigger the light cycle, Tapley said drivers can try rolling back across the sensor.

If that does not work, Tapley said the safest way to get across the intersection would be to make a right-hand turn and proceed to the next place where you can make a legal U-turn.

Bear said a motorist should also contact the police nonemergency dispatch line if a light is not cycling properly.

What are the penalties for running a red light in California?

Running a red light in California can result in a base fine of $100, Sgt. Amar Gandhi, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, previously told The Bee.

After additional fees, the ticket can cost nearly $500.

According to the Shouse California Law Group website, running a red light can add one point to your DMV record.

