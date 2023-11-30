What should you do if a red light won’t change? Can you run it? Here’s what Idaho law says

When drivers approach a red light, they must make a complete stop until the signal is green. But what if the light is taking longer than usual to turn?

Can a driver run the red light if it’s not working?

Here’s what the Idaho law says about running a red light.

Can you run a red light in Idaho if it’s not turning green?

In short, there are very few instances in which you can run a red light in Idaho.

“Unfortunately, the law clearly states vehicles must stop at lights,” Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told the Idaho Statesman. “I’m not sure any law enforcement agency could/would/should say running red lights is legal.”

Snell referenced Title 49, Chapter 8 of the Idaho Statutes, which outlines the laws surrounding stopping at a red light.

The vehicle code states, “A driver facing a steady circular red signal alone shall stop before entering the intersection… and shall remain stopped until an indication to proceed is shown.”

Even if the stoplight is taking longer than usual to turn green, Snell said there are still no instances in which a person in a motor vehicle can proceed into the intersection without stopping.

But there are some instances where driving through a red light is acceptable.

If a traffic light is malfunctioning or hasn’t changed from red for the duration of an entire cycle, motorcycles are permitted to enter the intersection with “due caution and care,” according to the Idaho Statutes.

It is also legal to pass through a malfunctioning red light if directed to by a traffic director.

“The local jurisdiction of the malfunctioning light would normally send engineers to address the issue,” Snell said. “If needed, local law enforcement — or someone legally designated — typically handles traffic control. For public safety purposes, another law enforcement agency can assist with traffic control.”

What can I do if an Idaho stoplight is not working?

If a stop light is not working at all, Snell said drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop: one driver entering the intersection at a time and proceeding with caution.

If you notice a malfunctioning stop light, you can contact the Idaho Transportation Department at (208) 334-8000. If you’re in Ada County, you can also call Ada County Highway District Traffic Operations at (208) 387-6190.

What are the penalties for running a red light in Idaho?

Running a red light in Idaho can result in a fine of $90, Snell told the Statesman.

Along with the fine, running a red light is considered a moving violation and will add three points to your license. Earning too many points in a short period can result in a license suspension:

12 to 17 points in 12 months: 30-day suspension

18 to 23 points in 24 months: 90-day suspension

At least 24 points in 36 months: Six-month suspension