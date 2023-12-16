Red lines and 20mph signs in London cost nearly £2m

Nearly £2 million has been spent on painting red lines and fitting road signs for just 40 miles of new 20mph zones in the capital, a Freedom of Information response has revealed.

Transport for London (TfL) paid £276,000 for marketing and communications, including radio adverts and posters to tell motorists the new speed limit had been introduced in eight boroughs.

Lambeth had the highest expenditure with £487,800 allocated for the “low speed limit” project, which included design, materials, construction costs and “local engagement”.

Banners fitted to street lamps warning a 20mph zone was being enforced cost £74,000, but the real figure is likely to be far higher because that does not include the cost of designing, printing and fixing the signs.

The new zones were created in the Royal boroughs of Greenwich and Kensington and Chelsea, and Lewisham, Southwark, Wandsworth, Merton, Bromley and Lambeth.

The Freedom of Information request was lodged by One Wandsworth, a group concerned that motorists are being seen as “cash cows” for both councils fining those who enter newly closed roads, and TfL targeting drivers “caught out” by new speed limits.

The speed limits are being introduced as part of the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan’s, “Vision Zero” goal to “eliminate death and serious injury from London’s transport network”.

TfL, of which Mr Khan is chairman, is to deliver a total of 87 miles of 20mph roads by May next year. The transport authority is also working with the Metropolitan Police Service “to ensure that drivers understand and comply with the new lower speed limits”.

A key part of that strategy is fitting 20mph banners to street lamps along the new routes.

A TfL spokesman said: “Keeping Londoners safe as they navigate our city is TfL’s top priority and 20mph speed limits save lives.

“Collision data from around the world shows that the faster a vehicle is travelling, the more likely it is that a collision will occur and reducing vehicle speeds is the single most important factor behind the likelihood of a collision occurring and the severity of injuries.

“It’s vital that we make people aware of new speed limits, which is why we launched a multi-channel communications campaign targeting drivers to raise awareness. This spending on communication is a key part of our overall investment in reducing road danger.”

Lucy Straker, campaigns manager at Brake, said: “Introducing 20 mile an hour limits will reduce crashes and reduce the severity of collisions. We know that traffic collisions resulting in death or serious injury decreased by 25 per cent in areas of London where 30mph roads were changed to 20mph, so it’s great to see Transport for London expand on this.

“While the initial cost may seem high, Edinburgh Napier University estimates that the casualty savings in Wales, where more 20mph limits have also been introduced, will be almost £92 million in the first year after the 20mph limits come into force.”