Red Lion Area School District sued by parents alleging sexual assault of 5-year-old

The parents of an elementary school student are suing the Red Lion Area School District and Michael Langan, principal of Clearview Elementary School, alleging their 5-year-old daughter was sexually abused while riding the bus.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, on or about Oct. 16, 2023, while riding the bus, the minor plaintiff, referred to as "Jane Roe," was sexually assaulted on her school bus by a male student with a prior history of sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges that the bus driver failed to respond to the sexual assault by not separating the students from different seats on the bus, and the defendants failed to report the sexual assault to ChildLine, a mandated statewide child protective services program.

The school bus driver and Langan are believed to be covered by 23 Pa. C.S. § 6311, a Pennsylvania statute that requires adults to report suspected child abuse that occurs through their course of employment, according to the suit.

The parents, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe, allege their child does not want to ride the bus or attend school and has suffered emotional distress, pain and suffering, avoidance, fear and unwanted intrusive thoughts "as a consequence of Defendants’ failure to act," according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges another occurrence in which the plaintiff was bruised on her arm and has since been subjected to a hostile educational environment, causing her progress in school to suffer.

John and Jane Joe are requesting an amount in excess of $150,000 to cover past and future medical costs, economic damages, out-of-pocket expenses, therapy, compensatory damages for pain and suffering, embarrassment and humiliation, attorneys’ fees, costs and more.

Another incident

The suit alleges Langon and the district had knowledge of the same student sexually assaulting another minor female student while riding one of the school buses and acted "deliberately indifferent to the same."

The mother of another student, included in the lawsuit, stated that on Oct. 17, 2023, she was contacted by Langan and was informed her child was involved in an incident on the bus he stated in which the student was kissed and touched inappropriately by another student.

The mother allegedly asked her daughter what the student had done to her, and her daughter stated it happened more than once.

Langan stated he would review the bus footage for two weeks, according to the lawsuit, and the child's father called the principal about the matter, in which Langan responded he was "going to take care of it," and for the father to "not take it to the news or anything."

Langan could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Red Lion PA district sued by parents alleging sexual assault of 5-year-old