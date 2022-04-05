Red Lobster’s new CEO resigns after just 8 months on the job

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Red Lobster’s new CEO Kelli Valade just announced her resignation effective April 15 -- less than a year on the job.

The reason for her departure was not given.

Read: ‘Grab anything light and get out of here’: Residents evacuated from condemned Miami condo

The Orlando-headquartered seafood restaurant chain will begin a search immediately for a successor, it said in a news release.

Valade joined Red Lobster in August 2021, replacing Kim Lopdrup, who led the iconic restaurant brand for 14 years and through three turnarounds.

Read: Orange County commissioners to discuss rent control

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.