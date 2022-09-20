Toddler in back seat of stolen pickup found safe, police said

Update: Minutes after noon police said the boy was located and safe in the 2600 block of North High School Road on the city's west side.

A 2006 red Nissan four-door pickup was stolen with a child inside from a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave. about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The pickup's license plate is TSM709.

A 2-year-old Hispanic boy was in the back seat when the vehicle was stolen.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Nissan pickup stolen in Indianapolis with child inside