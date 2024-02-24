Red Roof Inn now open in Yuba City: Extended stay hotel takes over former Bonanza Inn

Feb. 23—Red Roof Inn, a hotel chain with extended stay options, recently opened in Yuba City taking over the former Bonanza Inn on Clark Avenue.

According to officials, this development was dual-branded as a Red Roof Inn and a Hometowne Studios, which offers 76 rooms with full sized kitchen amenities intended for long-term stays at the hotel. An additional 43 standard hotel rooms are located next to the Hometowne Studios extended stay rooms. Both hotels offer free Wi-Fi, onsite laundry, free long-distance calling, a fitness facility and continental breakfast.

As part of the conversion, both properties received new bedding, refreshed bathrooms and a new pet-relief area, officials said.

These hotels took the place of Bonanza Inn, which had potential to become an affordable housing option through Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter in 2022. This project was ultimately scrapped after a joint application for Homekey 2 funds was denied by the Yuba City City Council.

Habitat for Humanity was seeking to utilize Homekey funding to convert Bonanza Inn into 130 low-income apartments, and would have operated as a permanent housing option for the region instead of a homeless shelter, like many residents believed.

The city council ultimately rejected the project with Councilmember Dave Shaw — who was mayor at the time — previously saying that Habitat did not fully answer the council's and community's concerns in regards to affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter CEO Joseph Hale said projects such as the one that was proposed for Bonanza Inn usually cost the nonprofit about $50,000 in time and effort. For Bonanza, Hale previously said it cost close to $80,000 to $100,000 for everything that was involved with attempting to make the Bonanza project a reality.

Hale previously said that the proposed project would have focused on disabled individuals, veterans and the elderly, and residents would have mostly been from the area with exceptions made to domestic violence victims. The site also would have provided case management, counseling and medical services.

Some residents were concerned with the negative impact such a project would have on their neighborhood and property values. They said the Bonanza Inn property should be turned into something that would be more attractive in the heart of the city.

According to Red Roof officials, the Yuba City location is operated by owners Surendra and Hema Patel of Greenleaf Hospitality, who are longtime hospitality veterans from the Bay Area.

"The dual-branded HomeTowne Studios and Red Roof Inn Yuba City are important pieces in Red Roof's strategy to expand its presence on the West Coast," Red Roof Chief Development Officer Matthew Hostetler said in a statement. "Surendra and Hema Patel have been leaders in the California hospitality industry for three decades and we're confident this partnership, along with these newly renovated properties, will propel the brand forward in the region."