Red Sands desert shooting leaves man dead; El Paso County sheriff's deputies investigate

El Paso County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in the desert near Red Sands over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

The man was found with a gunshot wound after deputies responded to a call to check on him at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday near the 15600 block of Montana Avenue, officials said Tuesday.

The man's name and details regarding the shooting have not been disclosed because the investigation continues.

People ride ATVs, four-wheel drive vehicles and quad-motorcycles in the Red Sands desert on June 6, 2021, in El Paso County.

Red Sands is a popular desert off-roading location east of El Paso that on some weekends can draw thousands of people.

Anyone with information on the Red Sands shooting or any other crime may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

