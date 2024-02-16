History has been made as ballistic missiles finally used against warships for real

Two days ago the head of the US Navy, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, publicly praised the performance of her people in the Red Sea for shooting down more than 70 drones, seven cruise missiles, and “for the first time in history, 14 anti-ship ballistic missiles” (ASBMs).

She also conceded that a few weapons had made it through the screen and hit commercial shipping causing damage and fires but thankfully, no fatalities.

Admiral Franchettti also mentioned that a US Marine pilot flying a Harrier jump jet from the USS Bataan – the USMC, unlike Britain, still has Harriers – has shot down seven drones, which makes him the first American fighter ace since the Vietnam War. Or at least it would if they had been crewed. Denied by a technicality, but impressive nonetheless.

A few hours after Admiral Franchetti’s speech, footage started to emerge of yet another Russian Black Sea Fleet ship being hit and sunk by surface drones. This time it was the landing ship Caesar Kunikov, the fourth of its type to have been destroyed since the start of the full-on war in Ukraine.

So, on the one hand, we have the US Navy providing a master class in carrier and escort-based air defence, with the air wings of carrier USS Eisenhower – Ike – and big-deck amphibious ship USS Bataan providing the fighters, and Aegis combat system warships armed with Standard Missiles proving their worth again and again against the weapons the jets didn’t stop.

And on the other, we have the Russian navy, seemingly unable to defend itself from a fairly unsophisticated surface threat and as the war grinds on, not getting any better either.

It’s not surprising that there is confusion as to just how vulnerable warships are these days. Advocates of large crewed platforms and those who believe that warships are impossibly vulnerable are able to extract their own conclusions at will – and indeed, they always have.

The answer, however, is as it has always been. If the basics of layered defence are in place, a properly organised group of warships can provide an enormous level of protection to the point where getting to the high-value units (normally including the carrier itself) is nearly impossible. However, if key things are not in place, or you’re not paying attention or you can’t shoot straight, then the defences can fail.

In the case of the Red Sea today, the layers are all there. Satellite coverage will be extensive as will all means of gathering intelligence. Again, nothing is infallible and the mobility of the Houthi arsenal makes them a challenging target to locate and strike before launch. So they will continue to fire periodically.

Air cover and air picture compilation will be as close to 100 per cent as makes no difference, with E-2 Hawkeye radar aircraft from Ike providing 24 hour coverage feeding the real-time picture in the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) in Qatar and the operations room of every ship that is plugged in to that picture. The warships’ own radar cover would have gaps in it unless they were very close together – which would require a huge number of ships – but a single Hawkeye high in the sky can cover hundreds of miles of sea and land.

An E-2 Hawkeye radar aircraft launches from a US carrier at sea. US strike groups maintain a constant watch across hundreds of miles of sea and land using their Hawkeyes - Dave Hunt/EPA

There is risk there with other navies operating off other pictures which I have mentioned before, but from a US and UK perspective, that picture will be complete and any unusual activity either in the air, on land or on the water will trigger immediate alarms.

Then you get to the first layer of defence provided by the fighter jets. Some will be up around the clock, periodically airborne refuelling and at immediate notice to either destroy an emerging threat inland or intercept one that has been launched – rather well in the case of Captain Earl Ehrhart, USMC, in his Harrier.

Then there are the inner layers, provided by the escort warships – also known as surface combatants. These each have missiles and guns ranging from 1 nautical mile to over 130. In the case of the US Aegis warships, the ability is there to deal with ballistic missiles travelling on high trajectories at hypersonic speeds, or even beyond the atmosphere. Each time a Houthi weapon is engaged the class of threat must be known so that the right systems are chosen to destroy it.

In some cases with the slow-moving drones – especially if the drone will pass close to a warship but is not coming at it – it may be best to save an expensive missile and knock the threat down in close with guns, normally seen as a last ditch option in the event that nothing else has worked. HMS Diamond has done this at least once, and we have seen this from US ships too. There are also “soft kill” measures such as jamming, flares, chaff and other decoys that grab the headlines less than the “hard kill” (missile and gun) options.

This sort of business can be hard on the nerves. Most of the Houthi cruise missiles use active radar seeker heads that will switch on at a predetermined point sending a ‘spike’ into all the warship Ops Rooms. Even if a cruise weapon has been missed up to that point, the very loud and sudden whistle that the Electronic Warfare Director blows when this happens ensures that everyone realises the problem. The Houthis’ ballistic missiles have a combination of passive Electro-Optic and Infrared seeker heads, and so do not announce their imminent arrival, which requires a different set of responses. Precision is key in the few seconds you have to classify a target before electing to engage it.

In the case of the surface drone threat proving so effective far away in the Black Sea, this really isn’t new. In fact nothing in the Black Sea is revolutionising naval warfare in the way some suggest. Western navies have been practising for decades against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) fast attack craft threat, many of which are also now uncrewed. As with missiles, early detection is key, particularly if there is a swarm, and then speed and manoeuvre are your greatest allies. There is the added advantage of being able to jam the uplink providing you have the right kit onboard.

The problem in the Gulf is that the IRGC swarm at passing warships all the time and then pull away at the last minute. It’s a game of holding one’s nerve and it isn’t a huge amount of fun to play. However, if the Houthis muster a swarm attack, and it manages to get out to sea, there will be no such doubts and the jets will probably leave nothing for the warships to do.

There are no absolutes in war but it’s safe to say that if you have all the layers in place, and you are worked up and on top of your game as the US and Royal Navies are in the Red Sea, then attacking a naval task force is very hard. If you don’t have the layers, and your systems are either not very good or not even in use – as with the Russians in the Black Sea – then you can be defeated by simple and unsophisticated threats.

Transport all this to the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait where the missiles are a step-change up in both speed and lethality and all that happens is you move along this continuum.

In particular there are a lot of people around who are convinced that knocking off aircraft carriers would be easy with weapons like the well known DF-21D Chinese heavy ASBM.

The first problem is that the carrier still has to be targeted – in other words you need a good idea where it is and where it is going, in order to send your missile to the right area so it can find the ship.

Satellites aren’t the magic bullet here that some believe they are. They normally offer only a “drinking straw” view of the planet beneath, and also they cannot remain above a given area for long. You need huge numbers of them to provide proper coverage of any given area. Even the nuclear-reactor-powered Soviet radar sats of old – the “rorsats”, which could scan large areas of sea – were never deployed in enough numbers to reliably locate and track US carrier groups.

Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade. The weapon is much talked up, but would have problems targeting US warships - Pool/AP

If you put a search aircraft up to hunt for a carrier, it will be detected by the Hawkeye radar bird long before the carrier is above its horizon. Shortly afterwards fighters flown by Top Gun graduates will be all over it.

But let’s suppose you get lucky somehow and get a valid location, course and speed on that US carrier. As your DF-21D ballistic warhead soars through the vacuum of space en route to the strike, it’s likely to pass through the engagement envelope of Exo-atmospheric Kill Vehicles (EKVs – space interceptors) lobbed into its path by Standard SM-3s from Aegis destroyers or cruisers. An SM-3 was used to shoot down a malfunctioning American spy satellite back in 2008: these things work. The problem of locating carriers using spy satellites gets even worse with this sort of weapon in play during a shooting war.

Then if the DF-21D survives to re-enter the atmosphere, we should remember that land-based US Patriot interceptor missiles have been knocking down hypersonic Kinzhals in Ukraine: and the Standard SM-6 is considerably more powerful and advanced than Patriot. Furthermore a descending DF-21D isn’t just trying to hit a point on the Earth like a Kinzhal: it is trying to acquire and track a moving ship. If it is blinded by ionised plasma generated by its own speed, this will not work, so a falling DF-21D warhead is not going to be coming very fast in this context and the SM-6 has a relatively easy job.

The layers are still there, even against China.

Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie launches a Standard SM-3 in a test. The SM-3 successfully intercepted a ballistic missile outside the atmosphere - US Navy/AP

In fact, the China Sea and the waters around Taiwan raise two issues which to my mind dwarf that of the more sophisticated missile threat there.

The first is the Chinese nuclear-powered submarine threat which brings a level of complexity to the battle space that makes ASBMs and drones of any type look like child’s play. Even here, however, we should remember that a carrier’s escorts are also potent anti-submarine ships – and worse still for Chinese sub captains, there will be at least one American attack submarine around if there is a carrier to hunt.

The second is one of logistics support. The sheer ranges involved there and the likely rate of ammunition usage in the event of a shooting war make supporting an action there very complex. US friends of mind who track heavy lift options for the Department of Defence report that this is an area where the US is underinvested and getting worse. The big heavy ships attract even less political attention than the small pointy ones.

Unlike the Red Sea where all the layers are in place and therefore suited to a British carrier ‘plugging in’, these two items make it difficult to imagine how the Royal Navy could meaningfully contribute to a hot war on the Pacific Rim, but that is for another day.

In the meantime, carriers and crewed warships are not obsolete. Well run and with the right layers in place, they remain very hard to defeat. If you’re not paying attention and these layers are absent, then they are less so. The Royal Navy and the US Navy are operating at the left end of this continuum in the Red Sea. The Russians in the Black Sea are on the right. A fight in the China Sea would stretch the US Navy, for sure, but by no means as much as the people who have already written off carriers would imagine.

Tom Sharpe commanded four different Royal Navy warships, including a surface combatant, and was a specialist anti-air warfare officer. Nowadays he works in strategic communications at SPP

