Red Sox knock off Orioles for fifth straight win

Rafael Devers led off the top of the 10th with a home run while Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez each added two-run singles in the inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Sunday.

Boston trailed 3-2 heading into the ninth but Marco Hernandez tied the game with a one-out homer off Mychal Givens. Devers then homered versus Givens (0-4) in the 10th, and Betts added his two-run single before Vazquez followed with his own two-run single -- both of the singles came versus David Hess -- as Boston scored five overall for an 8-3 lead.

The Red Sox swept the series and now have won five straight games. Brandon Workman (5-1) earned the victory.

Brian Johnson started for Boston after being on the disabled list since April 6 due to elbow inflammation. He gave up one run on five hits in three innings.

John Means battled through five innings for Baltimore, giving up two runs on seven hits and got a no-decision.

The Orioles, who have lost five straight games, took a 1-0 lead in the third against Johnson when Keon Broxton led off with a double. He scored one out later on a Hanser Alberto single.

But Boston took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Devers singled with one out and scored when Xander Bogaerts lined a double to left.

The Red Sox made it 2-1 later in the inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to bring in Michael Chavis.

The Orioles appeared to have tied the game in the fourth on a Broxton bunt with the bases loaded. Pitcher Colten Brewer threw him out at first, and Anthony Santander came in from third, but Broxton was ruled out for interference (running inside the line).

That let Boston keep the 2-1 lead, and Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde got ejected after arguing.

The Orioles tied it in the eighth without benefit of a hit. Jonathan Villar walked to start the inning and later stole second and third. He then scored on a Marcus Walden wild pitch. Alberto later added an RBI single in the eighth that gave Baltimore a 3-2 lead.

Stevie Wilkerson scored on the play after getting a triple. He helped Baltimore try to rally in the 10th with a two-run homer, and Trey Mancini added a solo shot but it wasn't enough.

--Field Level Media