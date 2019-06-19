Red Sox place RHP Velazquez on IL

Boston Red Sox right-hander Hector Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after once again hurting his back during Tuesday's 17-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Velazquez grabbed his lower back during the 16th inning and was judged OK to continue. But while warming up prior to the 17th inning, he again pulled up lame and was removed from the game.

Velazquez gave up one run and three hits in four innings in his first appearance since May 29. He spent more than 2 1/2 weeks on the injured list with a lower back strain before being activated on Monday.

The 30-year-old Velazquez is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 19 appearances (seven starts) this season.

Boston recalled right-hander Josh Smith from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the roster opening.

Smith, 31, is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in eight appearances (two starts) with the Red Sox this year.

