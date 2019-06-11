Red Sox put P Brasier on bereavement/family medical emergency list

The Boston Red Sox placed relief pitcher Ryan Brasier on the bereavement/family medical emergency list and called up rookie Darwinzon Hernandez from Double-A Portland to make his first career start Tuesday night.

Brasier is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA with six saves in 31 appearances this season. The right-hander must be on the bereavement/family medical emergency list for a minimum of three days but not longer than seven.

This is the third call-up of the season for the 22-year-old Hernandez, who made a relief appearance April 23 against the Detroit Tigers, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed four hits, walked one and struck out four.

Hernandez is 1-4 with a 5.13 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) for Portland. He is Boston's top pitching prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

