Red Sox's Devers exits with hamstring injury

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers exited in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with right hamstring tightness.

Devers is day-to-day, the team announced.

Devers beat out an infield single in the fifth before limping after crossing the first base bag. He stayed in the game and advanced to third on a Xander Bogaerts double before he was pinch-run for by Eduardo Nunez.

Nunez would score on a sacrifice fly the next batter.

Devers, 22, entered the contest hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 73 games this season. He was the American League Player of the Month in May, hitting .380 with eight homers and 24 RBIs.

--Field Level Media