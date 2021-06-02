Red Springs man arrested in connection to fatal overdose

Jun. 2—RED SPRINGS — A 20-year-old Red Springs man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the drug-related death of his cousin, according to police.

Dusty Andrew Chavis, of 65 Jerome Drive, was arrested Thursday in connection to the Dec. 27 death of Cedric Larix Chavis, who is believed to have ingested a substance investigators describe as a powdery substance of cocaine or heroin, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Investigators believe Dusty Chavis gave the substance to Cedric and others the night of his death.

Dusty Chavis was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, according to the RSPD. He was taken before a magistrate and was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Red Springs police responded about 10:52 p.m. on Dec. 27 to a report of an overdose in the area of Maness and Front streets, according to RSPD. Officers found three men in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz who were unresponsive.

The driver, Millisa Ann Jones, of Spring Pine Lane in Shannon, told police her passengers, Christopher Jonathan Black, of Westgate Terrace Apartments in Red Springs; Sheldon Thurry Maynor, of Emma Lane in St. Pauls; and Cedric Larix Chavis, of 459 Chavlot Road, had taken "an unknown white powdery substance" before they became unresponsive.

Jones told officers she got scared and drove to a friend's home on Front Street for help.

Responding officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel began lifesaving measures on the three men inside of the vehicle, but could not revive front passenger Cedric Chavis, who was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Black and Maynor were taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center for complications of an overdose of an unknown substance, according to the RSPD.

Investigators learned that Jones and Black, her boyfriend, were driving around earlier in the evening when Black received a phone call from Cedric Chavis asking them to give him a ride, according to the police department. Jones and Black picked up Cedric Chavis and Sheldon Maynor from Poco Shop, on North Fayetteville Street in Parkton. Once in the vehicle, Cedric Chavis asked Jones and Black if they could take him to see his cousin in Lumber Bridge.

Story continues

Once Jones arrived at the location Black, Maynor and Chavis exited the vehicle, leaving Jones behind, and walked into the residence. Investigators learned that Cedric Chavis was given an unknown amount of a powdery substance believed to be cocaine or heroin from an unknown American Indian male.

Once Cedric Chavis received the unknown substance, all three left the residence and got back into the vehicle with Jones. Immediately, Cedric Chavis ingested some of the powdery substance through his nostrils and passed it to both men, who also ingested it.

Jones told police that after they left the residence, and were driving down the road Cedric Chavis "slumped" over in the front passenger seat as if he had passed out. Jones said Black attempted to wake Chavis but then also passed out along with Maynor. Jones told police she was scared and that she didn't have a phone to call 911 with, so she drove her vehicle to Red Springs for help.

Investigators later tracked down the location and identified the man who gave them drugs as Dusty Chavis. The police department arrested Dusty Chavis with the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Red Springs police Lt. Chris McManus said "with the rise of overdoses in Robeson County, we will unfortunately see more deaths. It is imperative that law enforcement agencies begin charging the drug dealers who are responsible for manufacturing, distributing, selling or giving away of these harmful drugs, which leads to many overdose deaths within our communities, these deaths must not go unanswered."

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins said people who distribute drugs that cause the death of another person will be punished and held responsible.

"It is tragic to lose any loved one, especially if it is from an overdose of an illicit drug that may be mixed with another cheaper drug such as Fentanyl. Just know, if you are selling drugs to people in or around Red Springs and it leads to that person's death, I can promise you that we will charge you and hold you accountable for your actions," Adkins said.