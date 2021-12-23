Red Springs man arrested for multiple drug charges following call from local store

Dec. 23—RED SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Red Springs man was arrested recently after an argument inside a local store led to the discovery of drugs in his vehicle, according to Red Springs police.

Isaiah Hardy Locklear, of Dixie Road, was arrested Monday by Red Springs police. Locklear was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, one felony count of maintain a vehicle, dwelling, place for controlled substance, one felony count of simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed handgun, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession/manufacture fraudulent ID, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $26,000 bond.

Red Springs police responded about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a "domestic argument" inside AutoZone Auto Parts, located at 905 East Fourth Ave. Robeson County 911 dispatchers told officers that a firearm was involved in the incident, according to the police department.

"Officers and Investigators arrived on scene where they observed an unknown Native American male matching the description of the person who was causing the disturbance at the business getting into a black color older model Nissan Altima. Red Springs Police Officers Sgt. C. Scofield and Patrol Officer E. Locklear attempted to stop the vehicle in the businesses parking lot when the driver attempted to flee. The officers observed that the driver was attempting to flee the scene and quickly blocked the driver's vehicle from leaving the parking lot area," according to the police department.

Officers performed a vehicle stop and located two loaded and concealed guns in the vehicle and "crack cocaine, marijuana, Benzodiazepine, digital scales, a torch lighter, plastic baggies, ammunition, several hundred dollars in US Currency, various wallets, IDs, and Social Security cards belonging to persons other than the driver."

Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillian and Chief of Police Brent Adkins praised officers for their swift action during the incident.

"I am ecstatic on how our officers and investigators responded to this call. Everyday our officers respond to calls that could be dangerous and, in this case, they responded to a domestic argument at a business knowing that a handgun was involved and were able to safely take the person into custody before the situation became worse," McMillian said in a statement.

"We are thankful that no one was injured during this incident and that our officers were able to safely take two guns and various drugs that the person had off the streets of Red Springs. Officers around the country respond to stressful domestic calls daily, often on limited information, not knowing if there are weapons or drugs involved. I am very proud and thankful for our officers and the amazing job they do every day for the citizens, businesses and visitors of Red Springs," Adkins said.

"I would also like to thank the staff at the Robeson County 911 Center for going above and beyond in providing much needed information to our officers so they could properly respond to this call," Adkins added.