Red Springs man charged with second-degree murder

May 4—LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man has been charged with second-degree murder in the on April 7 shooting death of a 33-year-old Red Springs man.

Avery Chavis, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle in connection with the death of Vincent Parker, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Chavis was arrested Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division investigators.

Robeson County sheriff's deputies responded about 3:35 p.m. April 7 to a report of a person shot on the 500 block of Fodiesville Road near Shannon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Parker was found injured at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was transferred to a local medical center for treatment and died April 8 from his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division investigated the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.