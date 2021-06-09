Red Springs man faces charges related to sexual encounter with a child

Jun. 9—RED SPRINGS — A 64-year-old Red Springs man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child in relation to a May 13 incident.

Victor Luis Gonzalez, of 2544 Snipes Road, was charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of indecent exposure and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, according to Red Springs Police Department. Gonzalez was jailed Monday in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident, in which the Red Springs Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was notified about 1:30 p.m. of a possible sexual assault that occurred in the 16000 block of North Main Street, according to the police department.

"Investigators contacted the juvenile victim and parents were told that Victor L. Gonzalez had picked up the juvenile at their residence and went to an undisclosed location on North Main Street to work. The juvenile told investigators that while they were at the location to work that Gonzalez had offered them marijuana and wanted them to watch pornography with him," according to Red Springs police Lt. Chris McManus.

"The investigation is ongoing, we believe there may be more victims that we do not know about yet and if so, we will do everything we can to make sure they are treated with love and compassion and get them the help they need," McManus said.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins also released a statement concerning the incident.

"This is a tragic incident, and I can only imagine what the victim and their family are going through. We will be with this family every step of the way offering our resources to them. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the children and citizens of Red Springs," Adkins said.