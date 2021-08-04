Red Springs man faces murder charge that arose during search for child

Aug. 4—LUMBERTON — A 7-year-old is safe and a 41-year-old man is in custody on a charge related to a missing person case and a death in Red Springs.

Donny Dwayne Sessum was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond on the charge of first-degree murder for the death in the Hoke County portion of Red Springs, according to Detention Center officials.

Sessum was placed in the jail at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday and released at 12:16 p.m. for transfer to the Hoke County Detention Center, according to jail officials.

Hoke County Sheriff's Office detectives and Hoke County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team personnel responded about 12:09 a.m. Tuesday to Sessum's home on the 200 block of Applewood Lane in reference to a search warrant for a missing person, according to Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

As they searched the home, deputies found 38-year-old Jessica Hall dead in the residence.

"The State Bureau of Investigation was contacted in reference to assisting with the crime scene and locating a 7-year-old juvenile," according to Peterkin.

The Lumberton Police Department was contacted with information about a possible location of the suspect and the 7-year-old, according to the Hoke County sheriff.

Lumberton police assisted with a traffic stop that led to Sessum's arrest somewhere around Lumberton Honda, according to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker.

The arrest came after a "small vehicle chase," according to Peterkin.

The child was recovered and is safe, Parker said.