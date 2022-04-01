Red Springs police, Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in armed robbery at pawn shop

Apr. 1—RED SPRINGS — Police here are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of a suspect involved in a Thursday armed robbery at a local pawn shop.

The robbery occurred just after 4:07 p.m. at Universal Pawn Shop located at 122 W. Third Ave. in Red Springs, according to the Red Springs Police Department. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as an American Indian male, according to the RSPD. He was seen wearing a black toboggan, black jacket, black pants and wearing neon green running shoes.

The suspect was last seen running out of the store down North Vance Street where a witness saw him getting into a black SUV that turned right onto West Second Avenue, according to the RSPD.

The Red Springs Police Department and the Red Springs Area Crime Stoppers program are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, according to the police department. The amount of the reward was not released.

The robbery occurred after the suspect, who was carrying a white and black bag, appeared to be shopping at the pawn shop, according to police.

He then "displayed a handgun" and pointed it at store employees "demanding that one of them go behind the counter and give him the money out of the cash register," according to RSPD.

He then proceeded to follow an employee behind the counter before stealing an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The suspect told the employees he would "kill them both if they moved or called the police," according to the RSPD.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Red Springs police Detective Chris McManus at 910-580-2483, Detective Tammy Lowery at 910-580-4554 or the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. All information received will be considered confidential.