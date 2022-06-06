Red Springs police searching for missing elderly woman

Jun. 6—RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a 71-year-old missing woman.

Barbara Jane McLaughlin, of the 500 block of East Eighth Avenue in Red Springs, was last seen on the porch of her home Sunday at 7 p.m. wearing "light green sweatpants and a burgundy head wrap," according to the Red Springs Police Department. She suffers from a heart condition.

McLaughlin stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the police department. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-843-3454, police Lt. McManus at 910-580-2483 or Sgt. Lowery at 910-580-4554.