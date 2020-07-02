Red state politicians are battling the coronavirus. Trump makes that harder

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people for COVID-19 in Phoenix. Arizona has seen skyrocketing cases in recent weeks. ( (AP Photo/Matt York, File))

To George Fuller, mayor of McKinney, Texas, his recent decision seemed a no-brainer: Require everyone in his city to wear a mask inside businesses to stem the spread of coronavirus and avert a full economic shutdown.

Some constituents in his Dallas exurb saw it differently. They pelted him with profane emails, calling him a “pathetic, cowardly little dictator,” even disparaging his teenage daughter for contracting the virus. The vitriol toward masks, Fuller said, reflected President Trump’s refusal to fully embrace them as a tool to stop the spread.

“It’s from the top — it’s why we have the problem we have,” said Fuller, a nonpartisan mayor who has long voted Republican. “It's unbelievable to me that it's become the political thing that it is. Our president could have shifted this or diverted from this path, easily.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on red states that had previously been spared, officials in these hot zones are finding their efforts to combat the outbreak undermined by the leader of their own party.

Many GOP politicians followed the president's lead in the early months of the crisis by embracing a swift reopening of their economies. Now, as infection rates are surging in several states, these same leaders are ratcheting up their efforts to curb the contagion. But doing so while not contradicting Trump, who continues to forgo wearing a mask in public and broadly downplays the threats of the virus, has proven difficult.

"The dilemma is they were playing politics with it for so long and trying to be loyal to the president for so long that they've now painted themselves into a corner and cannot get out," said Mike Madrid, a Republican consultant who works with The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump campaign group.

So far, Republican officials have found greatest consensus around promoting face coverings, which experts initially downplayed but now believe could substantially curb transmission of the virus. In recent days, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Fox News personalities have all spoken of the benefits of masks. On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who at one point banned local governments from requiring masks, issued an ordermandating face coverings in public in most counties, as well as allowing local officials to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

Trump remains reticent to be seen in a mask, going so far as to wear one in May while touring a Ford plant but removing it when cameras were present. Soon after, he retweeted a message mocking Biden for wearing a face covering at a Memorial Day observance.

With pressure from allies building, Trump changed his tune on Wednesday, saying in a Fox Business Network interview that he thought masks were good and saying he would have no problem wearing one publicly.

"I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked," he said. "It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger."

Overall, though, Trump has put more emphasis on reinvigorating the economy. He was ebullient Thursday about the 4.8 million jobs added in June, and said the country was on track to "vanquish and kill the virus," despite the escalating case numbers.

The president's continued insistence that the crisis will soon pass has left the GOP scrambling for a coherent approach.

The pandemic's initial sweep left a lot of Republican-led states relatively unscathed, especially compared to states such as New York, Michigan and California with Democratic leaders. Governors in some red states pushed for early reopening of their businesses and resumption of normal life. Now, some of the fastest-growing infection rates are occurring in such states, including Arizona, Texas and Florida.

The phenomenon is not occurring solely along partisan lines. In the Republican-led states of Massachusetts, Vermont and Maryland, among others, coronavirus cases are trending downward. California, a Democratic bastion, has seen its case count remain stubbornly high, prompting new restrictions on Wednesday.

But much of the surge is concentrated in red states, where leaders have taken different approaches to curbing the outbreak. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who welcomed the Republican National Convention after the original host North Carolina warned it would impose safety measures, has resisted new restrictions to curb the spread. But the Republican mayor of Jacksonville, the new site for Trump's nominating festivities, imposed a mask requirement for indoor gatherings.