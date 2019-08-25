Red Summer 1919: Tree memorializing black Americans killed in Elaine, Arkansas, cut down

A willow tree memorializing the African American lives lost in a 1919 massacre in Elaine, Arkansas, in one of the deadliest racial conflicts in U.S. history, was chopped down this week in what some fear was an act of hate.

Mary Olson, president and founder of the Elaine Legacy Center, posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday. "The Living Memorial, memorializing all those who lost their lives in the Elaine Massacre of 1919 was chopped down at the base today and the Memorial tag stolen," she said in the post.

Elaine Police Department Chief Alvin Scaife said the tree "appeared to be cut down," but that state authorities were handling the case. The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, which manages the tree, did not respond Saturday morning to a request for comment. The Department of Justice could not comment on whether a hate crime investigation was underway.

More than 200 African American sharecroppers were massacred by a white mob in September 1919 in Elaine. Bloodshed spread throughout the country that year during "Red Summer," when hundreds of African American men, women and children were burned alive, shot, lynched or beaten to death by white mobs.

According to 2010 Census data, Elaine is home to 636 residents. The city is approximately 61% black, 37% white and 2% mixed race.

The Living Memorial tree, funded by the Elaine Legacy Center, was planted in April to memorialize the lives lost a century ago.

“Right now, all we know is that we had a wonderful ceremony, and then we’re notified that the tree has been destroyed," said Elaine resident Faye Duncan-Daniel, 75.

Ducan-Daniel's ancestors lived in Elaine during the 1919 massacre. She grew up in Elaine and lived there until she was 16 years old. As a child, Duncan-Daniel attended a segregated school that didn't have a library. She said she constantly lived in fear.

With more than 50 family members still in the Elaine area, Duncan-Daniel moved back to her hometown in 2006 to retire. For her, the Living Tree Memorial was a symbol of love and brotherhood.

"On the one hand, it’s frightening to think that someone could be that viciousness and inconsiderate of other people’s humanity. But we have to go back and plant the tree again and communicate our message of brotherhood. That’s what that tree stood for," Duncan-Daniel said.

Duncan-Daniel said her family never talked about the 1919 massacre when she was growing up. “They didn’t want to teach us to hate," she said.

Anthony Davis, 63, a researcher at the Elaine Legacy Center, has lived near Elaine his whole life. He said his grandfather was a community leader living in Elaine in 1919, and he was put under house arrest by white men from the nearby town of Helena during the massacre. While he said he was deeply hurt by what happened to the Living Memorial, Davis also sees it as an opportunity to heal.

"It’s a hate crime. They don’t even want our memories to survive. It’s like they’re trying to wipe our memories away," Davis said.

Judge Wendell Griffen, an Arkansas Circuit Court judge, pastor, and civil rights advocate, said in an interview with WREG-TV that the act may have been a hate crime.

“What I’ve been hearing is, this is called an act of vandalism. Let’s call it what it is — a hate crime,” Griffen told WREG-TV. “Hacking down a tree is a hateful act. Hacking down a tree in memory of black people who have been massacred is a racially hateful act. This a racial hate rime. Call it the truth.”

What happened in Elaine?

While many Americans were not taught about the 1919 Elaine Massacre, it was by far the deadliest racial confrontation in Arkansas history and possibly the bloodiest racial conflict in the history of the United States, according to the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Concerns over the treatment of black defendants in the trials that would follow catalyzed a Supreme Court case that redefined the 14th Amendment and extended due process rights.

In 1919, black men were returning home from World War I, and many were moving north to escape the Jim Crow laws of the South. White Americans across the country saw blacks as competition for jobs, homes and political power.