If a red traffic light never turns green, can you run it? What Missouri, Kansas laws say

Have you ever sat at a red light that seemed to last forever? If you’re waiting for a green light that never arrives, you may be tempted to proceed through the red light in front of you.

But Missouri and Kansas disagree on the circumstances under which it’s okay to run a red light that hasn’t changed in a long time.

Here’s what to know about red lights in both states and how to get around this frustrating situation.

What should I do if a red light never turns green in Missouri?

In Missouri, it’s generally not allowed to run a red light, even if it has been red for a long time, said Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

“However, in the event a traffic signal is malfunctioning, it may be necessary to continue through an intersection when safe to do so,” she said. “It would be important to notify public works in the event a traffic signal is not working properly to prevent a disruption to traffic flow and prevent the cause of any vehicle accidents.”

You can file a report in Kansas City by calling 311 or using the MyKCMO mobile app. Outside of Kansas City, you can contact your local police department to report an unsafe intersection.

If you have waited at a red light for a long time but aren’t sure whether it’s malfunctioning, another option is to turn right while the light is still red. This is allowed at most intersections, unless there is a “No Right On Red” sign displayed.

In most of Missouri, drivers are not allowed to turn left at a red light. The exception is in Kansas City, where city ordinance allows left turns from a one-way street onto another one-way street while the light is red, as long as the intersection is clear.

What should I do if a red light never turns green in Kansas?

In Kansas, it’s acceptable to run a malfunctioning red light as long as the intersection is clear, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

“If, after coming to a full stop, light malfunctions and does not change, the driver should check to make certain that the intersection is clear of any traffic and proceed with caution,” she said. “However, for reference, violating a functioning traffic light would be an $80 fine.”

That means you can’t run a red light just out of impatience for it to turn green; you must be sure it is malfunctioning before you can proceed with caution.

If you aren’t sure whether a red light is malfunctioning, another option is to make a right turn while the light is still red. This is allowed at most intersections, unless there is a “No Right On Red” sign displayed.

In Kansas, you can also make a left turn at a red light if you are turning left from a one-way street onto another one-way street.

Do you have more questions about driving safely in Missouri or Kansas? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.