Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) shareholders have earned a 67% CAGR over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One bright shining star stock has been Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT), which is 367% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 35% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Red Violet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Red Violet saw its revenue grow at 34% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 67% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Red Violet have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Red Violet shareholders have gained 53% (in total) over the last year. That falls short of the 67% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Red Violet better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Red Violet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

