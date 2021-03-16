Red Wall by-election fight for Keir Starmer after Hartlepool MP resigns following harassment allegations

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
Mike Hill resigned on Tuesday following a meeting with the Labour Chief Whip - Richard Townshend Photography
Mike Hill resigned on Tuesday following a meeting with the Labour Chief Whip - Richard Townshend Photography

Sir Keir Starmer is set to face the first test of his leadership at the polls in May, after a Red Wall MP stood down on Tuesday following sexual harassment allegations.

Mike Hill, the Labour MP for Hartlepool, resigned his seat weeks before an employment tribunal is to hear sexual harassment and victimisation allegations against him.

His departure will trigger a by-election in one of the Labour Party’s most vulnerable seats, which Mr Hill retained with a significantly reduced vote share at the 2019 election after the chairman of the Brexit Party stood against him.

The by-election could see Paul Williams, another Labour Red Wall MP who lost his seat in 2019, take on the Conservatives and Richard Tice, now chairman of the rebranded Brexit Party, Reform UK.

Mr Hill was suspended from the Labour Party in September 2019 over sexual assault allegations, but readmitted after his accuser’s complaint to the party was “parked”, pending the outcome of an investigation by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Process.

An employment tribunal for sexual harassment and victimisation will begin at the London Central Employment Tribunal on May 10. Mr Hill strongly denies the allegations.

It is understood that he met with Nick Brown, Labour’s chief whip, on Tuesday morning and made the decision to resign.

The by-election in Hartlepool is expected to take place alongside the local elections on May 6.

The Telegraph understands the leadership of Hartlepool’s local Labour association is planning to install Mr Williams as their candidate for the by-election on a single-candidate shortlist.

Mr Williams is currently the Labour candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in Cleveland, but plans to stand instead for the Hartlepool seat in an attempt to return to Parliament. He was previously the MP for Stockton South.

The secretary of the Hartlepool Constituency Labour Party, Anth Frain, has written to other members to express concern that choosing Mr Williams, a moderate candidate, without a full selection process will be seized upon by hard-Left Labour members as a fait accompli by allies of Sir Keir.

Mr Frain has privately warned senior figures in the CLP that hard-Left members will have to be reassured Mr Williams was the choice of local members rather than Sir Keir’s office.

Labour’s vote share in Hartlepool dropped by almost 15 per cent at the 2019 election, following a surge in support for the Brexit Party candidate, Mr Tice.

Mr Tice now leads Reform UK, the Brexit Party's successor, and told The Telegraph he was "actively considering" standing again.

"We've obviously got some some big decisions to make and a lot depends on on when the by-election is," he said.

"I'm the only one that stands for cutting taxes for the least well off and the lowest paid amongst any of the parties. I think actually there's a very clear agenda that works for the people of Hartlepool."

Mr Tice said if he did decide to stand, the Conservative Party should withdraw their candidate to increase his chance of beating Labour.

"The Tories should say: 'No, Richard, you stand, and let's damage Keir Starmer'," he said.

"That puts Labour in a right pickle."

The Conservatives finished third at the last election, but have opened up as the odds-on favourites at 1-2 to win the by-election. Labour are 13-8 to retain the seat, according to the bookmaker Coral.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Mike Hill has resigned as Member of Parliament for Hartlepool with immediate effect.”

