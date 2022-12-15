Red Water man pleads guilty to assault on a federal officer

Dec. 15—A Red Water man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Errol John, II, 22, assaulted a tribal police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at John's home. Court documents revealed John assaulted the officer by firing a shotgun in the officer's direction, resulting in a shotgun blast striking the windshield of the officer's patrol car. Fortunately, the officer was unharmed.

John is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne prosecuted the case.