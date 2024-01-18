This red wine is tasty exercise in frugality at $9.99

One of my New Year’s resolutions for 2024 is to get more exercise.

Did you know that we use 14 different muscles to open a bottle of wine? You can also try holding a bottle in each hand and do a few bicep curls. That’s a great way to keep the arm muscles toned. Additionally, it’s 47 steps, including one staircase (got to get in a little cardio) from my wine cellar to the kitchen island. I’ve got my own little 14th Street Planet Fitness.

As you know, some of these fitness programs can get awfully pricey. I've got the perfect solution, however, since I’ve declared January Value Wine Month. No need to use a $542 bottle of Vega-Sicilia to tone those flabby arms when you can use a perfectly delicious $9.99 bottle of Goru Verde from Spain. It's the third under-$10 value wine that I have featured this month.

Goru Verde is made with organically grown - that’s healthy - Monastrell grapes from the Jumilla region. The vines average 25 years in age, which gives this red a more concentrated flavor.

I loved how the blackberry and elderberry profile compliments the slightest pepper on the finish.

A carry-out order of chicken tenders from Rizzi’s Pizza in Copley was great with this red. I loved the dipping sauce too.

Good thing my New Year’s resolution wasn’t to loose weight because I tasted this Spanish beauty with an array of Summit County samplers. You can’t be too sure on this research. Moe’s loaded tater tots and short rib sliders made for another divine pairing, along with Market District brand Bri cheese topped with Smucker's strawberry jam.

Wine Spectator Magazine recent announced that the $28 2021 La Crema Sonoma Coast pinot noir was its Value Wine of the Year. It's a great wine; however, my income suggests the that the term "value" be at a lower price point. I added up the total price of this week's wine and the value wines I have featured in the previous two weeks. The total cost of all 3 bottles is $27.97.

Buy this wine at Beau's Market in Copley, both Mustard Seed Market locations, Krieger’s Market in Cuyahoga Falls, Cornerstone Market in Munroe Falls, Corkscrew Johnny’s in Richfield, Lakes Beverage in the Portage Lakes, Gray Mart in Munroe Falls, Top Shelf of Ohio in Jackson Township, Meyer Lake Beverage and Avenue Wine Shop in Canton and HomeBuys in North Canton

Value wine tasting at Beau's Market

I will be hosting a value wine tasting at Beau’s Market in Copley from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Cost is $39 per person for six wines with food pairings by chef Beau Schmidt. For reservations, call 234-466-7720.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Goru Verde offers rich taste for $9.99 per bottle