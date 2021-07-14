Red Wing incident leads to manhunt, apprehension in Wabasha County

Jul. 14—MAZEPPA — A man who had an active arrest warrant out of Washington state was apprehended late Monday night by a joint Goodhue and Wabasha County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office received a report at 11:27 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle at the end of the caller's driveway east of Mazeppa. The caller reported that they had also heard "numerous gunshots," according to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, matched the description of a vehicle involved in an incident in Red Wing earlier that night in which a man fled from police after they attempted to arrest him for allegedly assaulting a family member there.

The man attempted to fire two rounds from a 9 mm handgun in the residence before he fled. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office did not elaborate on what "attempting to fire two rounds" meant. The man is alleged to have made threats of shooting law enforcement in the past. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office did not release the man's name, but identified him as a "felon."

When responding law enforcement attempted to approach the parked vehicle, it sped away and led deputies on a pursuit before it crashed into a tree line in Mazeppa. The man ran from the vehicle into a sandpit and wooded area.

Law enforcement created a perimeter around the area, and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter located the man. The Emergency Response Team moved to the location, and the man was apprehended using a police dog. The man is being treated for injuries suffered during the apprehension.

The Sheriff's Office said the handgun was later recovered from the crashed vehicle with spent casings.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Zumbrota Police Department also assisted with the incident, which remains under investigation by the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.