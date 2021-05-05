Red Wing police make arrest after report of shooting

May 5—RED WING — The Red Wing Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a report of gunshots that was made Monday.

On Monday evening, the RWPD responded to a call in the 600 block of Featherstone Road for a report of gunshots near a residence. During their investigation, officers located a home with several bullet holes and spent shell casings around the residence. Officers conducted interviews and were made aware of a suspect, according to a statement from the police department.

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident, the statement read. RWPD stated it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Red Wing Police Department at 651-385-3155.

Dylan Marrison, 19, of Red Wing, is currently in custody in the Goodhue County Jail, pending charges of second-degree assault.

The Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the South East Minnesota Multijurisdictional task force violent crimes enforcement team.