Redacted portions of FBI interview with Michael Flynn released ahead of sentencing

WASHINGTON– A fuller account of a disputed FBI interview of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn was made public late Monday, but it did not counter Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's assertions that Flynn lied about his then-communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The document's release comes on the eve of Flynn's sentencing in District of Columbia federal court.

Mueller's team has recommended that Flynn receive no jail time following "substantial" cooperation with prosecutors in the ongoing Russia investigation and in at least two other inquiries.

Last week, Flynn's lawyers suggested that FBI agents did not properly advise the retired three-star Army general of the potential criminal consequences of lying to federal agents. But Mueller's team rejected any suggestion that Flynn was duped, asserting Friday that Flynn, as the nation's national security adviser and former military intelligence officer, should have known that he risked criminal prosecution for making false statements to agents.

In the Jan. 24, 2017 interview with agents, Flynn denied urging Kislyak not to recommend an escalation of Russia's response to U.S. sanctions leveled against the Kremlin for interfering in the 2016 election.

Flynn pleaded guilty just more than a year ago to lying to agents, admitting that he urged Russia not to retaliate against sanctions leveled by the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama.

