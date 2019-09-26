Bombshell Whistleblower Complaint Released: White House Covered Up Trump’s Ukraine Call

Saul Loeb/Getty More

President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election and White House officials tried to cover it up, according to a U.S. government whistleblower’s complaint revealed Thursday.

The whistleblower says “deeply disturbed” White House officials raised alarm about Trump’s efforts to persuade Ukraine’s leader to open an investigation into potential White House rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s activities in Ukraine. Trump enlisted his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who met with Ukrainian officials for dirt on the Bidens.

Trump also allegedly forced the issue by suspending military aid to Ukraine and canceling a trip by Vice President Mike Pence to Kyiv, according to the complaint. U.S. officials said Ukrainian leaders were led to believe they had to “play ball” or else, the whistleblower wrote.

Central to Trump’s efforts was a July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Ukraine’s leader to do him a “favor” and investigate the Bidens, according to a previously released transcript.

That call was so disturbing that White House officials began discussing with administration lawyers how to handle it because of the likelihood “that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain,” the complaint said.

Within days, the whistleblower alleged, officials moved to “lock down” the transcript of the conversation, transferring records of it to codeword-protected servers that handle classified national security secrets.

“This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call,” the whistleblower wrote.

The complaint also says White House officials told the whistleblower that this wasn’t the first time that a transcript of a talk between Trump and a world leader had been placed into classified system “for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive…information.”

Though not a direct witness to the events described, the anonymous whistleblower said more than half a dozen U.S. officials informed him of what allegedly happened and their accounts were consistent with one another.

Trump reportedly demanded to know who in the White House spoke to the whistleblower, calling them spies and alluding to their execution on Thursday.

“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy,” Trump told U.S. staff at the United Nations, according to The New York Times. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

That same morning, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire praised the anonymous official for speaking out.

“I think the whistleblower did the right thing,” Maguire said before the House Intelligence Committee. “I think he followed the law every step of the way.”

Maguire provided a redacted version of the complaint to lawmakers after he initially declined to issue a report on it to Congress.

A partial transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky was released days before the complaint, showing Trump asked Ukraine’s leader to do him a “favor” by investigating the Bidens and a discredited conspiracy theory clearing Russia for the 2016 election hacks.