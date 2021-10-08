RedBall SPAC Merging With Manning, Melo-Backed SeatGeek

RedBall Acquisition Corp. has reached a deal to bring ticketing platform SeatGeek public, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

SeatGeek is a ticket retailer that offers both primary ticket sales and resales, and has formal partnerships with organizations including the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Cowboys and Manchester City F.C.

The company was founded in 2009 and has venture capital investors that include Causeway Media Partners, whose principals include Boston Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Mark Wan; Eli and Peyton Manning; and Carmelo Anthony’s Melo7 Tech.

edBall is a special purpose acquisition company formed by RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale and baseball executive Billy Beane. The SPAC raised $575 million in an IPO last year.

Gerry Cardinale declined to comment. Executives at SeatGeek didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

