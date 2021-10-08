RedBall SPAC Merging With Manning, Melo-Backed SeatGeek
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
RedBall Acquisition Corp. has reached a deal to bring ticketing platform SeatGeek public, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
SeatGeek is a ticket retailer that offers both primary ticket sales and resales, and has formal partnerships with organizations including the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Cowboys and Manchester City F.C.
More from Sportico.com
Sporticast: Fanatics Trading Cards Draws Investors, ManningCast Wows
ManningCast Settles in at 1.9 Million Viewers as Alt-MNF Hits Stride
Monday Night Football ManningCast Rules Out a Peyton-Amazon Deal
The company was founded in 2009 and has venture capital investors that include Causeway Media Partners, whose principals include Boston Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Mark Wan; Eli and Peyton Manning; and Carmelo Anthony’s Melo7 Tech.
edBall is a special purpose acquisition company formed by RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale and baseball executive Billy Beane. The SPAC raised $575 million in an IPO last year.
Gerry Cardinale declined to comment. Executives at SeatGeek didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Best of Sportico.com