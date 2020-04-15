Redbarn® Pet Products Releases New Nutritional Blog Series

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbarn® Pet Products, a leading manufacturer of premium pet food, treats, and chews is excited to reveal a new educational blog series focused on the nutritional needs of our canine companions. The newly launched series—entitled Dog Food 101 and written by Redbarn's Charmaine Griffin under the guidance of the NRE Veterinary Team— tackles complicated questions many pet parents have when researching dog food.

"Pet parents have more information, often contradictory or confusing, and more choices than ever before when picking out dog food. It can quickly become an overwhelming process," Griffin said. "Our main goal with this series is not to sell Redbarn, but to share our knowledge, so pet parents have digestible and accessible information when deciding what to feed their dogs."

Recently published blogs include, "Debunking the Myths About Grains," "Grain or Grain-Free: Which Food is Best for My Dog," and, "5 Benefits of Legumes in Dog Food." The topics stem from trending news, such as the FDA's investigation into DCM, and repetitive questions Redbarn receives on social media or customer service calls.

"Our customer service specialists always say 'thanks for taking your pet's health seriously' after they answer calls from pet parents looking for detailed product information. And they mean it," Griffin said. "That's the same mindset I have when writing this series. No matter how tricky the question is, it's important for the pet parent to ask it and for Redbarn to give a transparent answer rooted in expertise."

Redbarn's team are experts within dog and cat consumables, in business since 1996 with three company-owned pet food and treat manufacturing facilities. Their first product, Rolled Food for Dogs, was released in 1996 and is still in production today.

Upcoming blogs will answer questions like, "is my dog a carnivore or an omnivore," "what's the difference between meals and by-product meals," and "how should I interpret DCM?" To follow along, visit www.redbarn.com/blog/.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com .

