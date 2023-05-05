RedBird $2.3 Billion Raise Includes Abu Dhabi-Backed Vehicle

The fourth fund and related vehicles from Gerry Cardinale-led RedBird Capital Partners has gathered $2.3 billion in capital commitments so far, including $750 million from Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments (IMI), a private company controlled by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahya.

In addition to IMI, a related investment vehicle run by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, RedBird Fund IV, as it is formally known, has $1.56 billion in other commitments. IMI aims to build and buy sports, media and entertainment entities on a global scale. RedBird is continuing to raise money for Fund IV and expects to close it to new investors by year’s end. The details come from a person familiar with the fund who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for RedBird declined to comment.

RedBird launched the fund nearly a year ago with a target of $2.5 billion, a mark it will likely eclipse, according to the person.

The fund is already investing at least a portion of its capital, most notably leading a syndicate that acquired Italian soccer club AC Milan in a deal valuing the outfit at $1.3 billion. RedBird’s investment in Talent Systems, a casting and audition software system, also sits in Fund IV, according to the person.

The latest round of fundraising brings RedBird’s total assets under management to $8.6 billion. The firm has extensive sports and media investments including 10% of Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC, and the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network. A former Goldman Sachs partner, Cardinale formed the firm in 2014.



