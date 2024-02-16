Redby man arraigned on 3 counts of second-degree assault

Feb. 15—BEMIDJI — A Redby man has been arraigned on three counts of second-degree assault after being accused of holding a syringe to a person's neck and running toward deputies while armed with a knife and machete on Monday in Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, deputies responded to a house on the 600 block of Nordic Ave. NW in Bemidji on a report of a man armed with a knife holding a syringe to another person's neck.

The armed man was identified by the caller as 27-year-old Jerod Beaulieu, of Redby, who had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at a court hearing in January on a felony charge of violating a no-contact order.

At the scene, deputies saw Beaulieu standing on the deck holding a large knife and a machete. Beaulieu "appeared to be in an altered state of mind from controlled substances," the release said.

Deputies told Beaulieu that he was under arrest and began negotiating with him to drop the knives. After using deescalation techniques without success, law enforcement requested negotiators to respond to the scene, along with the Bemidji Ambulance Service.

During negotiations with Beaulieu, he struck the deck with the machete aggressively and threatened to run toward deputies on scene, the release said. After almost 15 minutes of negotiations, Beaulieu jumped over the railing of the deck and charged deputies, still armed with the knife and machete.

A deputy was able to deploy a pepper ball gun on Beaulieu, hitting him multiple times, the release said. Beaulieu fell to the ground and was taken into custody. After being evaluated by ambulance personnel, he was booked into the Beltrami County Jail on multiple charges and his outstanding warrant.

"In a situation where deadly force would have been justified, deputies were able to use their training, teamwork and restraint to end the situation without any serious injuries to the subject or law enforcement," Riggs said in the release.

On Tuesday, Beaulieu was arraigned on three counts of second-degree assault.