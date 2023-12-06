Redby man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 murder in Red Lake Nation

Dec. 5—ST. PAUL — A Redby man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a murder that took place in August 2019 in the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2019, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 22, of Bemidji; Mia Faye Sumner, 22, of Duluth; and Daniel Charles Barrett, 32, of Redby, entered the garage of a Red Lake residence where Daniel Alan Johnson was known to reside.

Cutbank, Sumner and Barrett were masked and armed. Once inside, Cutbank fired multiple gunshots, fatally wounding Johnson and seriously injuring a second victim, referred to in court documents as T.B.S.

The three defendants returned to the waiting vehicle and left the scene. To assist the defendants in avoiding arrest, Rose Celeste Siewert, 51, of Cass Lake, drove Cutbank, Barrett and Sumner off the Red Lake Nation.

Barrett was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in U.S. District Court by Judge Susan Richard Nelson. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2022, but absconded during his pretrial release, and was ultimately arrested on Nov. 2, 2023.

Earlier this year, Cutbank was sentenced

to 240 months in prison, Sumner was sentenced to 120 months in prison, and Siewert was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the FBI, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, in collaboration with the United States Attorney's Office Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative.