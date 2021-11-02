Redcape Hotel Group's (ASX:RDC) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Redcape Hotel Group's (ASX:RDC) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Redcape Hotel Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Redcape Hotel Group is:

4.4% = AU$28m ÷ AU$644m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Redcape Hotel Group's Earnings Growth And 4.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Redcape Hotel Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.5%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Redcape Hotel Group was still able to see a decent net income growth of 8.1% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Redcape Hotel Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Redcape Hotel Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like Redcape Hotel Group has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Redcape Hotel Group and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

