Redcliffe Bascule Bridge to shut as works come to a close

A Bristol bridge is set to close as refurbishment works come to a close.

Redcliffe Bascule Bridge will shut for all users between 09:30 and 15:30 GMT from Monday to Friday.

The five-day daytime closure will enable tests on the lifting mechanism to take place.

Bristol City Council said motorists will be able to use Bristol Bridge without incurring fines throughout the closures, provided they use the official diversion route.

The council said a diversion route will be signposted for road users and thanked drivers "for their understanding".

During the closure, harbour staff will also be trained on using the new controls so they can lift the bridge safely when needed.

The 80-year old bridge which connects the Redcliffe area to Welsh Back and Queen Square, has undergone a £3m refurbishment, including repairs to structural, mechanical and electrical elements.

