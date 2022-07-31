Redde Northgate's (LON:REDD) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.15

The board of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.15 on the 30th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Redde Northgate's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Redde Northgate's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.03 total annually to £0.21. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that Redde Northgate's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Redde Northgate's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Redde Northgate (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is Redde Northgate not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

