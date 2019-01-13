Redde plc (LON:REDD): Poised For Long-Term Success?

The latest earnings release Redde plc’s (LON:REDD) announced in June 2018 showed that the business gained from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 29%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Redde’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for the coming year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 13%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 21% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£45m by 2022.

While it’s informative knowing the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Redde’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.3%. This means, we can assume Redde will grow its earnings by 8.3% every year for the next couple of years.

