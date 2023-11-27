Reddick man dies in single-vehicle crash on Sunday

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Marion County on Sunday night. Here's what we know:

Where? The 6300 block of Northeast Jacksonville Road, also known as County Road 200A.

What happened? The driver of a sport utility vehicle was traveling north on the roadway when it crossed over the southbound lane and entered the west shoulder. The SUV then entered private property, where it struck a mailbox, fence and utility trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Death: Troopers said the driver died at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Who's the driver? Law enforcement officials said he's a 48-year-old man from Reddick. The patrol no longer provides names of people involved in crashes.

What time did the crash occur? At 5:40 p.m. Sunday

