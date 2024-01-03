Reddick mayor, entire town council have resigned; Form 6 financial disclosure form blamed

REDDICK — The introduction of the Form 6 requirement has led to a long list of resignations from the governing bodies of Florida's small municipalities.

The latest example is the Town of Reddick, where the entire town council and the mayor have turned in their resignation letters.

Randy Klein, of the Klein & Klein law firm, serves as the town's attorney. He told a Star-Banner reporter on Wednesday that he had the resignation letters from the five council members and the mayor. Klein said the letters were dated between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Klein said one letter indicated the reason for resignation was the Form 6 requirement. He said if he had to guess, he would say they all left because of Form 6.

"No one wants to see it disappears," Klein said, making mention of the Town of Reddick.

The six who have decided to leave early are: Mayor John Vetter; council President Steven K. Rogers; and council members Martha Cromwell, Shirley Youmans, Nadine Stokes and Myra Sherman.

Neither the mayor nor council members could be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The lawyer said the only person who has not resigned is Town Clerk Marjorie Stroup. Though she's elected, she doesn't have to fill out the controversial form, Klein said.

As of Jan. 1, council members are required to fill out Form 6, which lists their assets and liabilities. The form can be accessed by the public.

Other office holders who have resigned have called the form an invasion of their privacy and have signaled their strong opposition.

Last week, four of the five McIntosh town council members submitted their resignation letters. And, in the city of Dunnellon, the mayor and a council member walked away from their positions, citing Form 6.

So far, no other Marion County elected officials have left office because of Form 6. Anyone who wanted to vacate their positions had to do so before Jan. 1.

A brief history of the Town of Reddick

Klein said although there are no longer any elected officials in the town, it continues to operate because the clerk has authorization to sign checks so the town can pay its bills. Klein said the town currently cannot enter into new contracts.

According to its website, Reddick was founded in 1882 and is located in northwest Marion County. The website notes the council meets the first Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the Reddick Community Center.

"Reddick is proud that it has no municipal taxes and is one of only three municipalities in the State of Florida that is debt free. The Town is a community of people living and working together and caring for one another. And we hope it will always be," according to the website.

The website also states: "There will be an informational meeting Thursday, January 4th, at 7:00 pm for residents of the Town of Reddick. Meeting will take place at the Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St., Reddick, FL, for the purpose of updating everyone of the current status of the Town of Reddick."

For now, Klein said he hopes residents will be willing to serve the town. He said council members are not paid and the elections are staggered. He also said that the seats of three council members are up for election in April.

